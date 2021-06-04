Laws in place to probe custodial deaths

PETALING JAYA: There are adequate laws and standard operating procedures (SOP) with an effective mechanism in place to efficiently investigate police custodial deaths.

Former police top brass and criminologist Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan (pix) said yesterday that there are provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code and the Penal Code on how to go about to unlock the truth behind a death in police custody or any other enforcement agency and ascertain if it was from natural causes or under suspicious circumstances.

He said a police officer, as required under the law, on receiving information of such a death of an inmate under his jurisdiction, should, without undue delay, gather the facts leading to the event before submitting his findings to the magistrate’s office through the deputy public prosecutor’s office where it will be decided if an inquest should be called.

“What is crucial is the police officer conducting the probe, especially when foul play is suspected, must have the conviction and dedication to uncover the truth, investigate thoroughly, fairly and fearlessly, irrespective of who could be responsible or connected to the death. He or she also has a responsibility of allaying rumours and suspicions surrounding such custodial death,” he said.

“It is very much desired that there should not be any deaths in police custody. Being in police custody should be the safest place one can be at. But then, sometimes, unexpectedly, and beyond the control of the police, such deaths can occur,” the ex-police commissioner told theSun.

Thaiveegan said a police officer who carries out an arrest and decides to detain a suspect, should also use his observatory experience to determine the health or demeanour of the inmate to spot tell-tale signs of ill-health, especially when it involves older individuals or drug users, before locking them up for further investigation.

He said the detainee should be promptly referred to a doctor if they displayed signs of poor health.

On claims that Indians made up to the highest number of deaths in police custody, Thaiveegan said it could be a misconception.

“There are deaths involving all races. Under any circumstances, all parties should be rational. When such a death occurs, compassion and human decency should go towards the bereaved family.

“They should be assured that a thorough investigation will be done and no stones will be left unturned. Remedial action must be quick and comprehensive to minimise any room for suspicion of discrepancies.

“It is a Herculean task to handle the psychology of the bereaved family but the police must provide the reassurance and confidence to comfort them of their doubts, fears and suspicions.

“After all, the police are servants of justice too,” Thaiveegan said.