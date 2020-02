KUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer known as the ‘Buzze Azam’ pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of uploading a post on his Facebook page, last month, which could stir racial sentiments.

Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, 43, who is also Parti Bumiputera Pekasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president, made the plea after the charges against him were read out before magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

Mohd Khairul Azam had through his Facebook profile ‘Buzze Azam Malaysia’ allegedly posted a statement entitled ‘Bangsa Cina dan India takde dalam Perlembagaan Persekutuan’ (Chinese and Indians are not in the Federal Constitution) which could incite the Malays against ethnic Indians and Chinese.

He allegedly made the post at 5.39pm on Jan 14.

The post was viewed at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, Level 27, Menara KPJ, here, at 1.15pm on Jan 16.

The man was charged under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria offered RM20,000 bail saying that it was a serious offence.

“The offence is a serious one in view of today’s political climate... the statement issued by the accused, could have led to racial tensions,” he said.

Counsel Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar represented Mohd Khairul Azam.

The court set bail at RM6,000 in one surety along with additional conditions to report to the Gombak district police headquarters every month and his passport to be surrendered to the court.

The case will be mentioned on March 26. - Bernama