Lawyer charged with CBT involving RM1.5 million

SHAH ALAM: A lawyer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with criminal breach of trust involving RM1.52 million.

Mohd Zawahid Ya, 47, (rpt: Ya) , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Helina Sulaiman.

He was charged as a lawyer at the legal firm of Messrs.Mohd Zawahid & Co who was entrusted with the fund to have committed CBT at its office at Subang Bestari near here between May 9 and Aug 11, 2017.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years with whipping, and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Judge Helina allowed him bail of RM50,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

She then set Aug 9 for mention. Mohd Zawawi posted the bail.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Uzair Abd Munir, while lawyers Fahmi Abd Moin, Azizzul Shariman Mat Yuoff (rpt: Azizzul) and Ilyani Khuzairi represented Mohd Zawahid. — Bernama