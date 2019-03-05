Lawyer freed of CBT charge involving more than RM9m in land sale

KUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer breathed a sigh of relief today when he was acquitted and discharged for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the sale of a piece of land in the federal capital, valued at RM9,056,124, nine years ago.

Judge Datuk Kamal Arifin Ismail ordered How Chee Hong,51, to be freed after deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Ilmami Ahmad informed the court that the prosecution had no intention of pursuing the case.

Lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran, representing How, said a representation was sent by the defence to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to inform that there was no evidence to proof his client committed the offence.

Last Feb 27, the defence was informed that the representation was accepted and the prosecution had no intention of pursuing the case against How, he added.

On March 3, 2016, How pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge with cheating property developer Datuk Azizi Yom Ahmad, 67, by deceiving him into believing that he (How) could get the landowners to sell the land to Azizi and after receiving the money, handed it to his office, Messrs. Kumar Jaspal Quah & Aishah.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, 15, Jalan Solaris Mount Kiara, in Segambut district, here, between Dec 24, 2010 and Jan 4, 2012. — Bernama