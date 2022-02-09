Lawyer loses RM115,000 to phone scammers

SEREMBAN: One would normally assume that swindling a lawyer would be difficult, especially when it comes to matters related to the process of law and enforcement.

However, on Monday, a scam syndicate proved that taking on a law practitioner was no challenge when it wiped out RM115,000 from the bank accounts of a 54-year-old female lawyer.

Negri Sembilan police commercial crime investigation department chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the company lawyer was at her workplace when she received a call at about 1pm from a man who claimed to be a bank employee.

He said the man told the lawyer that there was a credit card registered under her name that had been used for suspicious transactions.

Aibee said when the lawyer denied holding a credit card issued by the bank, the man transfered the call to another person, purportedly a Bank Negara staff who “would assist her with the issue”.

He said the “Bank Negara” staff gave the victim the cellphone number of his “colleague”, whom he referred to as “Tuan Jeffrey”.

“The victim contacted the man and after chatting with him, she provided details of her three bank accounts, the username of her online banking accounts, the passwords and PIN numbers to the man. She also sent him the one-time authorisation code or transaction authorisation code,” he said.

Aibee added that not long after, the lawyer discovered that data of her online banking accounts had been altered and RM115,000 she had in the accounts had been cleaned out.

She then lodged a police report. The case is being investigated for cheating.