Lawyer loses RM115,000 to scammers

SEREMBAN: No one it seems is safe from scammers, including lawyers who should be well-versed in matters related to the process of law and its enforcement.

In the latest incident on Monday, a scam syndicate proved that taking on a law practitioner was no challenge to its slick trickery and smooth-talking when it wiped out RM115,000 from the bank accounts of a 54-year-old female lawyer.

Negeri Sembilan police commercial crimes investigation department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab.Ghani said the company lawyer was at her workplace when she received a call from a man who claimed to be a staff of a bank at about 1pm.

He said the man told the woman that there was a credit card registered under her name that had carried out suspicious transactions.

Aibee said when the lawyer denied holding a credit card issued by the bank, the man transfered the call to another person, purportedly a Bank Negara staff who “would assist her with the issue”.

He said the “Bank Negara” staff gave the victim a cellphone number of his “colleague” whom he referred to as “Tuan Jeffrey”.

“The victim contacted the man and after chatting with him, she divulged details of her three bank accounts, the username of her online banking accounts, the passwords and PIN numbers to the man. She also sent him the one-time authorisation code or transaction authorisation code (TAC).” he said.

Aibee said not long after, the lawyer learnt that the data of her online banking accounts had been altered and RM115,000 she had in the accounts had been cleaned out.

The woman lodged a police report.

Aibee said the case is being investigated for cheating.

He reiterated caution to the public to be wary of phone scammers who are daily targeting unsuspecting victims.