PETALING JAYA: Activist and lawyer Michele Yesudas took to Twitter today to express disgust over punk band Bunkface’s latest music video.

Bunkface’s latest music video titled Akhir Zaman was uploaded on YouTube with the lyrics, “LGBTs can die.”

The music video has been condemned by netizens, stating that it preaches hate towards a minority community. Michele Yesudas further pointed out how a punk band can promote intolerance.