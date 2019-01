KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla has been appointed as the new chairman of Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda).

In a statement, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun also announced the appointments of Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Sukiman Sarmani as chairman of Universiti Teknikal MARA (UniTEK MARA) and Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi as chairman of MARA Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The minister, however, did not specify the duration and when these appointments come into effect.

She said the appointments were approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mohamed Haniff graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) and has practiced law for 19 years; while Sukiman, former deputy vice-chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, graduated from University of Reading and UKM; and Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah is a chemical engineer by profession, with 16 years of experience in the field, and now manages an international petroleum company. — Bernama