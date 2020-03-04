Lawyer on sick leave, corruption trial of Abdul Azeez postponed to April 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption and money laundering trial of Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother Datuk Abdul Latif, scheduled to begin on March 16 in the sessions court here was postponed to April 16, owing to the former’s defence counsel going on sick leave.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, who is representing Abdul Azeez, the MP for Baling, informed Justice Azura Alwi today that he would be on sick leave from March 11 to April 10, and as such requested that the original trial dates be vacated.

The prosecution, which was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim, did not oppose the application, and Azura then fixed new trial dates comprising April 16 to 17, and 20 to 22.

Abdul Azeez, 53, faces three charges of receiving bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, as well as nine charges of money laundering almost RM140 million. His brother Abdul Latif, 62, who is represented by lawyer Fudhail Zulaini, is accused of abetting Abdul Azeez in connection with the acts of bribery.

Abdul Azeez is accused of committing the bribery offences at the CIMB Bank branch at Menara UAB, Jalan Tun Perak, here on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank Berhad, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in Petaling, Selangor on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

He is accused of committing the money laundering offences in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010 and Aug 30, 2018.

The charges have been brought under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. - Bernama