Lawyer pleads not guilty to over RM19m CBT, money laundering charges

KOTA KINABALU: Lawyer Michael Persius Ubu today pleaded not guilty at the Special Corruption Court here to three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering in connection with the sale of Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) land in Tongod involving over RM19 million.

Michael, 64, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

On the first count under Section 409 of the Penal Code, he was alleged to have committed the offence on July 22, 2014, by banking in a Bank Muamalat cheque number 022865 of RM15.5 million belonging to RISDA, which was entrusted to him in his capacity as Risda agent, into his Ambank account number 102010000858.

On the second count, he was alleged to have received RM1 million believed to be proceeds from unlawful activity from Budiman Juta Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into his company’s account, Asli Jati Engineering Sdn Bhd, on July 25, 2014.

On the third count, he was accused of receiving RM2.96 million proceeds of unlawful activities from Budiman Juta Sdn Bhd at the Beverly Hills Plaza here on Nov 27, 2015.

The second and third charges were framed under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, respectively.

The court allowed Michael bail of RM1 million with two sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office twice a month.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Fadhly Mohamad Zambry, Amin Fakri and Nartiah M. Sambatan from MACC prosecuted, while Michael was represented by lawyers Zahir Shah and Angela Ubu.

Aug 4 was set for remention. - Bernama