Lawyer Shafee to know fate tomorrow over RM9.5m money laundering charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will decide tomorrow whether to free or order lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to enter his defence on charges of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin is scheduled to deliver the decision at 9 am.

The prosecution closed its case last May 12 after calling eight witnesses in the trial which began on May 21, 2021.

The witnesses included Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R.Uma Devi, CIMB Bank Bukit Tunku branch manager Rosnita Ahmad, former IRB officer Syed Nasrul Fahmi Syed Mohamad and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Mohamad Farid Jabar.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz prosecuted in the case, while Muhammad Shafee was represented by lawyers Harvinderjit Singh, Farhan Read and Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into Muhammad Shafee’s CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013, and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Bhd, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here.

Muhammad Shafee is also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, which is in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014.

He was alleged to have omitted income of RM4.3 million received on Sept 13, 2013, and RM5.2 million that was received on Feb 17, 2014 in his tax returns.

The money was received through two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Najib and deposited into his (Muhammad Shafee) two CIMB Bank Berhad accounts.

The offences were allegedly committed at IRB’s Jalan Duta branch at Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, carry a fine not exceeding RM5 million or up to five years’ jail or both upon conviction. - Bernama