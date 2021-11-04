Lawyers for Liberty dismayed over Singapore’s statement on planned execution

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Liberty today expressed dismay over a statement by the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to public pressure on the planned execution of Malaysian Nagaenthran Dharmalingam.

The MHA relies on the fact that Singapore courts found that Nagaenthran’s “mental responsibility for his crime was not impaired”, and hence no one should object to this hanging, Lawyers for Liberty advisor N Surendran said.

“However, the MHA deliberately sidesteps the fact that the court also found that Nagaenthran suffers from borderline intellectual functioning and ADHD; has an FSIQ score of 69; and that his executive functioning skills are impaired,” he said in a statement.

“Executing a person with any kind of mental or intellectual disability is in breach of customary international law. It is also inhumane and sickens everyone who hears about it.

“This is the real objection and concern of right-minded people, both Malaysian and Singaporean, to the planned execution of Nagaenthran. This is why Singaporeans have been raising funds for the family and Malaysians have been carrying out public protests in recent days.”

The MHA’s robotic response that the court and clemency process have been exhausted does not answer these concerns, Surendran said.

“Throughout their statement, nowhere does the MHA respond to or address the above mental and intellectual disabilities of Nagaenthran. Instead, they try to paint this man with a child’s intellect as a calculating and deliberate criminal, in a desperate bid to defuse public outrage on both sides of the causeway, as well as rising international disgust,” he added.