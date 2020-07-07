Lawyers want stop to shooting of stray dogs

PETALING JAYA: Two lawyers have filed an urgent ex-parte application for an injunction to stop the shooting of stray dogs in Manjung, Perak by its town council.

Lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, who started a movement called Lawyers for Animals, said the case was now pending an application for judicial review.

Rajesh told theSun the local council had stated in a circular that a “stray dog eradication and destruction process by way of shooting” would be carried out from July 1 to July 4, and then from July 6 to July 11.

“It is our legal opinion that this will be contrary to the provisions of the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” Rajesh said.

“Instead, the authorities should trap, spay and neuter the dogs before releasing them. Shooting the dogs will only suppress the problem, not stop strays from travelling into towns and breeding again,” he said.

The two lawyers’ application has been fixed for hearing at the Ipoh High Court today