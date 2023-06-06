LBP Project : 16 work packages being implemented, 75% complete - Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16 work packages in Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway Project (LBP) are being implemented and currently, the progress status is at 75 per cent, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said of the total, two work packages are already opened to road users, while 13 work packages are expected to be completed by early 2025.

“As for the status of a new work package, namely Work Package 9 involving the route from Serusop to Pituru, it is expected to be implemented as early as the second quarter of 2023, as such, 16 work packages are being implemented for now.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the LBP project continues to be implemented and to that end, RM2 billion has been allocated each year where RM1 billion goes to the Sabah LPB and Sarawak LPB projects respectively,“ he said

He said this in reply to a question from Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) who wanted to know the latest status, the time taken to complete the Pan Borneo Highway Project in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the government’s commitment to reduce accidents along the route under construction.

For the 10 work packages from Sematan to Miri, Abdul Rahman said the entire alignment would be completed in November 2023 except for some sections in Miri that need to be reconstructed which could only be completed in 2025.

In addition, he said the remaining 19 work packages (Phase 1B) that have yet to start would be financed in a hybrid manner using development allocations and through the issuance of sukuk or bonds by DanaInfra Nasional Berhad.

“This LPB Sabah Phase 1B project will be implemented with a construction period of 5 years, and is expected to start as early as in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the central agency,“ he said.

On the government’s commitment to reduce accidents along the routes under construction, he said the Works Ministry and the Public Works Department of Sabah and Sarawak would continue to monitor the areas to ensure the safety and comfort of road users. -Bernama