LCS: None of my wives named ‘Zainab Mohd Salleh’ - Latiff

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad once again denied his involvement in the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the minister reportedly stressed that he has no marital ties with anyone with the name ‘Zainab Mohd Salleh’.

“My wife or wives are not named Zainab Mohd Salleh.

“None of my family members is involved in the business of supply and construction of the LCS,“ he reportedly said.

This comes after PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli recently revealed a person named Zainab Mohd Salleh as an individual connected to the LCS scandal and Latiff’s second wife.