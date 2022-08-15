LCS project: Former shipping company MD to be charged tommorow

KUALA LUMPUR: A former managing director of a shipping company will be charged in the Sessions Court, here tomorrow (Aug 16), in relation to the construction of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

According to a source, the man will be charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Based on a check of the court system, the case will be heard before Judge Suzana Hussin, at 9 am.

The media invitation issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), late this afternoon, also gave information about the charges against the man tomorrow.

On Aug 4, the Public Accounts Committee disclosed that not a single ship had been completed, even though the project contract, worth RM6.083 billion, stipulated that five of the six ships should be completed and delivered by August 2022. - Bernama