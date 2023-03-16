LCS scandal: MACC to call more local, foreign witnesses, including VIPs to give statements

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call more witnesses, locals and those from abroad, to give statements regarding the investigation into the littoral combat ship (LCS) construction project.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said he also assured that no party would be protected in this probe.

“I got information from the investigating officer that many more witnesses will be called to testify, not only in the country but also involving those from abroad.

“I will not reject anyone (from giving statements), whether VIPs or ministers involved in this case, all will be called to ensure that the investigation of this case can be carried out,“ he told a press conference after the close of a basic training course for MACC officers here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement two days ago that the investigation into the LCS construction issue must continue.

On Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin challenging the MACC to investigate political funds received by UMNO, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and DAP, Azam said the commission was ready to investigate any political party leader if there were complaints and evidence of corruption.

“We do need complaints, but if any information is received, we will also look into that information. For example, a party may not have any interests, is not ruling or has no power but if it makes a donation, it is not doing anything wrong in principle.

“According to our act, if a person has power, comes from another party, if he receives any contribution from a person, but that person has interests with the government, then it is classified as a corruption offence that needs to be investigated by the MACC.

“If there is evidence of corruption, we will investigate, no problem,“ said Azam. - Bernama