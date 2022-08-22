LCS scandal - She’s not my wife: Abdul Latiff

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (pix) denies that he is married to the woman named by Rafizi Ramli as being involved in the LCS scandal.

In a statement issued by Berita Bersatu, Abdul Latiff denied that Zainab Mohd Salleh was his wife.

“I strongly deny that Zainab Mohd Salleh is related to me. As a cabinet member, I have no issues with cooperating with the relevant authorities if required,“ he said.

Earlier, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has named Abdul Latiff as another key player in the controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

Rafizi claimed Dr Abdul Latiff’s second “wife”, Zainab Mohd, had a hand in the controversy.