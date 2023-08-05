LCW: Agong, King of Bhutan grace Malaysian International Pavillion

LONDON: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck graced the Malaysian International Pavillion, which was held in conjunction with the 2023 London Craft Week (LCW) today.

The King of Bhutan was accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema.

Also present at the exhibition held at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square here were the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is heading the Malaysian delegation at the May 6-14 exhibition, consented to present a briefing of the exhibition themed ‘Abstract Nature’ (Abstrak Alam Semula Jadi).

The King and Queen of Bhutan are in London at the official invitation of King Charles III to attend the latter’s Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6).

The royal guests spent an hour viewing the exhibition of the nation’s heritage crafts and products featuring Malaysia’s rich cultural landscape, especially of the Malays, Orang Asli folk of Semelai from Pahang, Mah Meri (Selangor) in Peninsular Malaysia and Orang Asal ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak.

The second edition of Malaysia’s exhibition in conjunction with the LCW this time also featured the Songket Terengganu and ‘telepuk’ (textile decorating technique).

Malaysia’s participation in the exhibition is headed by the Royal Pahang Weave Foundation and supported by the Federal government (Foreign Ministry), the Pahang and Sarawak state governments, Kraftangan Malaysia and Royal Terengganu Songket.

Besides the royal guests, others who attended the exhibition were Monaco’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Evelyne Genta, London Craft Week chairman Guy Salter while those from Malaysia included Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and the Sultanah of Terengganu.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived in London on Wednesday (May 3) for a special visit until May 14 at the invitation of King Charles III to attend the Coronation Ceremony.

Located between China and India, Bhutan is a kingdom on the Himalayas and is the greenest country in the world, with over 70 per cent of the country reportedly covered by forest. -Bernama