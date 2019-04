TANJUNG MALIM: Le Tour De Langkawi (LTDL) is a great way to promote Perak as an international sports destination, said state Sports and Youth Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How.

Besides that, local and international media coverage by TV stations like Al Jazeera will give the tourism industry a boost, he added.

“The route from Tanjung Malim to Taiping is 200.1km and adequately shows off Perak’s beautiful landscape to the world,” he told reporters at the race kickoff in Proton City today.

In this fifth stage, competitors will ride their bicycles through several districts in Perak (Muallim, Batang Padang, Kampar, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Larut, Matang and Selama) to reach the finish line at Dataran Warisan Taiping where Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, will be waiting to give out prizes. — Bernama