KUALA LUMPUR: Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik has assured that the leachate overflow from the Ladang CEP sanitary landfill in Renggam, Johor, into Sungai Benut, is under control.

Maszlee, who is also Education Minister, said he would ensure that raw water supply from the river which is ultimately used for consumption by the public, was not affected.

“I know, one of the biggest causes of water problems for residents of Simpang Renggam is the issue relating to the garbage disposal system here.

“We have drawn up the short- to long-term solutions (for the problem),“ he said via Facebook today.

He also thanked the Johor Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) for providing full cooperation in resolving the issue.

Last October, Maszlee was reported to have said that one of the sources of water pollution in Sungai Benut was the leachate overflow from the Ladang CEP landfill in Renggam, which had also affected water supply to residents around the area. — Bernama