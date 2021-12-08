Lead prosecutor: 4 judges now convinced Najib is guilty

PETALING JAYA: Three Court of Appeal judges and a High Court judge were now certain that convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is guilty of his offences in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram said.

According to The Malaysian Insight, the four judges were convinced with the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

Sithambaram said despite that, it is unknown if the Federal Court would continue to uphold the verdict on all seven charges against the Pekan MP.

The public could expect to know the results in six to nine months, the report added.