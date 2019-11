KUANTAN: A suspected leader of a criminal group, believed to be active in breaking into business premises and offices around the district, in his desperation to escape, knocked into the police team pursuing him.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said, the 25-year-old man was, however, arrested around 10am yesterday after police chased a Proton Wira car, driven by the suspect, for about six kilometres from Cenderawasih to Jalan Sungai Lembing here.

“The suspect, who hails from Taman Tas here, is believed to have been aware of the police presence, prompting him to accelerate the car to flee and trying to knock the chasing police team.

“The suspect’s actions led police to open fire at the rear tyre of the vehicle that hit the target,” he told reporters here, today.

Mohamad Noor said a policeman was also injured in the left leg, but was reported to be in stable condition and was being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

Also arrested was the suspect’s 24-year-old girlfriend, who hailed from Felda Purun, Triang di Bera near here, who was in the vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle found a modified Y-type spanner, and both suspects tested positive for amphetamine,” he said.

Mohamad Noor said police believed the crime group headed by the suspect was paralysed after police arrested its members, comprising four men and a woman on Nov 14.

All the suspects, aged between 22 and 38, were arrested in two separate raids at a hotel here and four of them including the female suspect tested positive for drugs.

“During the arrest on Nov 14, police seized two cars, 10 different types of smartphones, RM1,259 in cash, various home breaking equipment and stolen swiftlet nests,” he said.

Mohamad Noor said investigation was conducted under Section 457 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and also be liable to a fine or whipping for the second or subsequent offences, upon conviction. — Bernama