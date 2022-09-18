Leaders in their 60s should retire: Amanah VP

PETALING JAYA: Amanah vice president Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud sarcastically recommended party leaders who are in their 60s to step down honourably, Malaysiakini reports.

She said this in response to Amanah’s youth wing debating seat allocations yesterday.

“I am 65 next year. Former health minister Dzulkefly (Ahmad) is 66 years old. There are many more over 60 but we need some leaders over 60 because of their wisdom and experience.

“So for them and my friends of the same generation, who have reached an age where we understand that if the people or our members don’t want us anymore, we (with)draw respectfully,” she reportedly said.

Yesterday, Kelantan Amanah Youth Leader Hazmi Hassan said the party’s youth wing felt jealous and marginalised that the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) would be given a grade A seat in the next general election.

In her speech today, Siti Mariah noted that she was upset when the youth wing gave the impression that youths were not given a platform to do party work.