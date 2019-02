KUCHING: More than 1,000 people of different races and religions enlivened the Chinese New Year open house of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui here, today.

Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, his wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Ragad Kursi Taib were also present at the ceremony.

On arrival the guests were greeted by Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen, held a Chinese New Year open house at the SJK Chung Hua (No.3) Main Hall here.

Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman took the opportunity to greet and mingle with guests from the various segments of society, who were there for the first time since he became deputy minister.

The event, from 10am to 3pm, was crowded with guests, especially from the Chinese community who came to express their new year wishes to Chong and his family. — Bernama