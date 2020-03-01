Leaders, politicians relieved political crisis is over

KUALA LUMPUR: Most Malaysians today breathed a sigh of relief as the country’s political crisis came to an end yesterday with the appointment of the country’s eighth Prime Minister by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Congratulatory messages began pouring in as leaders and politicians from various parties took the opportunity to congratulate the newly minted prime minister who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix), including Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

“I pray that Pagoh MP (Muhyiddin) be given the strength to carry out the task of building the country and leading Malaysia into a better future,“ she said.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, met by the media as he was leaving Muhyiddin’s residence this afternoon, curtly said: “My mission is accomplished”.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan described the decision as the best outcome of the Muafakat Nasional coalition with Umno.

“I was told that the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin was based on 114 votes from Bersatu, PAS, and GPS. PAS congratules Muhyiddin for being elected in a democratic manner which should not be questioned by anyone, ” he said to reporters.

Bersatu Terengganu State Chief Datuk Razali Idris said Bersatu would continue to be steadfast in its support towards Muhyiddin’s leadership.

Gombak and Indera Mahkota MPs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, respectively uttered ‘Alhamdulillah’.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister has brought a new dawn to Malaysia and the rakyat.

Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, also said with the appointment, the Pagoh MP would have to shoulder heavier responsibilities to bring the country’s development back on track.

Bersatu state deputy chairman Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said Negeri Sembilan Bersatu was elated and fully supported Muhyiddin’s appointment and described it as an edge for the party.

Umno Supreme Council member and Jelebu MP, Datuk Jalaluddin Alias hoped the announcement would be well-received by all parties while Negeri Sembilan MIC chairman M. Veloo said Muhyiddin’s vast experience would definitely help rebuild the country.

Meanwhile, MCA Negeri Sembilan chairman, Siow Koi Voon, described the selection of Muhyiddin as befitting considering his leadership experience.

“Besides, he is also a man who places importance on relations between various races and I hope he would build stronger solidarity among the people,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan PAS commissioner Rafiei Mustapha said PAS fully supports Muhyiddin’s appointment as the prime minister.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in a statement hoped Malaysia would return to greater progress and would achieve success under the leadership of the Pagoh MP.

“As a leader from Johor, I am very proud of his appointment,” said Mohamed Khaled who is Pasir Gudang Umno division chief and former Johor Menteri Besar.

In a separate statement, Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal believed the appointment by Al-Sultan Abdullah was the best decision for the country and the people.

Perak PAS commissioner, Razman Zakaria in his posting on Perak PAS’ Facebook page, hoped a strong state government would emerge from the coalition of Muafakat Nasional just as it had at the federal level.

Razman who is Semanggol assemblyman congratulated Muhyiddin on his appointment as the 8th prime minister.

“May Tan Sri’s hard work in leading Malaysia towards prosperity be blessed by Allah,” he said in the posting.

Meanwhile, MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran said that his party fully supports Muhyiddin’s leadership.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man meanwhile hoped that the appointment would inspire everyone to work harder towards becoming a developed nation and urged the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Gerakan vice president and Youth chief Ooi Zhi Yi pointed out that the new prime minister must take the responsibility in resolving the current economic crisis and Covid-19 issue by setting up a new cabinet as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman and Perlis Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim in his Facebook page also congratulated Muhyiddin.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, however said the appointment today should not be an excuse for Muafakat Nasional to rest on its laurels.

“Don’t be too overjoyed, we are still a family, this is a normal process, it is important that everything goes well, do not be too excited, moving forward, there is much more (to be done) to help the Prime Minister,” he said. - Bernama