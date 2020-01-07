Leaders, politicians reminded not to play up race and religious issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) today reminded leaders and politicians in the country not to play up issues involving religious and ethnic sensitivities that could endanger unity and threaten national security.

He said as the number one enforcement authority in the country, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was responsible for ensuring the safety of the nation as well as curbing threats relating to terrorism, slander, racism and religion.

“I appeal to all leaders and politicians to better understand the country’s dynamics with racial and religious diversity and use the diversity to develop the nation.

“It is hoped that the politicians will use their wisdom, be patient and exercise prudence by adhering to the principles of democracy without engaging in activities that could offend others, and seem to be challenging the authorities,” he said during a special press conference on the PDRM’s achievements and year 2020 plans at Bukit Aman here.

The IGP said police would take stern actions in a just manner to safeguard peace, harmony, and security in the country.

He pointed out that such issues were not only burdening the force but also detrimental to the country as the police personnel had to work longer hours and spend more time solving it.

“The full force of the PDRM should be utilised to deal with crime and drugs cases, and not on such trivial issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid has set the target for this year to re-elevate PDRM to its former glory during the days of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) where the force was respected by the community.

The press conference also saw Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad shared the department’s achievements throughout last year, which among others, recorded 26,466 complaints involving various fraud syndicates with losses amounted to RM6.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police had seized 20 tonnes of solid drugs and 9,047 litres of liquid drugs worth RM2.7 billion last year. — Bernama