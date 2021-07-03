Leaders, relevant agencies urged to convey info on Pemulih to grassroots

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders at all levels, relevant agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to ensure that information on the economic stimulus package from the government can be fully utilised by the people to mitigate the impacts brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The information chiefs of the parties under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in a joint statement today called on people from all walks of life to take advantage of the incentives provided by the government.

“The incentives include the moratorium granted to all individual borrowers by the banks to ease the burden of the people whose income is affected.

“However, borrowers are advised not to add unnecessary financial commitments if they are not in a desperate situation,“ read the statement.

The information chiefs are Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan from Bersatu, Kamaruzaman Mohamad (PAS), Chin Vui Kai (Sabah Progressive Party), Jeffrey Kumin (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku), Datuk V Gunalan (MIC), Koo Shiaw Lee (Gerakan), Datuk Julita Majungki (Parti Bersatu Sabah), Datuk Idris Buang (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu), Datuk Wildfred Nissom (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) and Khairin Bador (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) as well as MCA Information Bureau Chairman Chan Quin Er, National Organising Secretary of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Yong Li Na and Information and Publicity Secretary, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Adam Yii.

The statement also reiterated that the party information machinery under the PN government fully supports the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

“All party machinery will play a role in ensuring that the important message of the government’s aid package reaches the grassroots,“ it said, adding that the people could benefit from the Food Basket Assistance programme allocated to all Members of Parliament under the Pemulih initiative.

It said the parties would continue helping the PN government to make the National Recovery Plan a success by strengthening the implementation of the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme. — Bernama