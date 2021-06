KUALA LUMPUR: The views expressed by political leaders, who were granted separate audiences by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah from Wednesday until today, will be conveyed to the Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers, scheduled to take place at the Istana Negara tomorrow (June 16).

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said experts from various government agencies are also scheduled to present a briefing on matters pertaining to health, safety, politics and the economy during the Meeting of the Malay Rulers, which was scheduled to take place at 2.30pm.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has granted both face-to-face and virtual audiences to 18 political party leaders, to hear their views on various issues.

Apart from the leaders of political parties, His Majesty also granted an audience to Special Independent Committee on Emergency chairman, Tun Arifin Zakaria.

“There is a need to emphasise here that the audiences granted to the political leaders were based on the initiative of His Majesty and had to do with efforts to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as their implementation during the period of Emergency,” he said in a statement.

On Jan 12, Al-Sultan Abdullah proclaimed an emergency, that will be enforced up to Aug 1, as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The Special Meeting of Malay Rulers is the second to be held at Istana Negara since Al-Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on Jan 31, 2019.

The first meeting was held on Oct 25 last year. — Bernama