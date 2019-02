PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders who are linked to the issue of false degree should explain themselves to the public, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said.

“What is most important is that the people entrusted with the leadership are honest and always trying to be good leaders,“ he said after opening Putrajaya Park Day 2019 here today.

Khalid was asked to comment on the case of purported false qualifications involving several PH leaders such as Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Tronoh State Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

He said the issue of non-accredited degrees was not prominent before 2005 because the accreditation system was not applied before then.