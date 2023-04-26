Leakages in water piping system at MACA landslide location: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (JKR) found leakages in the water piping system at the location of the landslide that occurred at the main entrance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) at Persiaran Tunku Syed Sirajuddin, Bukit Tunku yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this was discovered by JKR’s Slope Engineering Branch’s Landslide Forensic Division during preliminary investigations on the incident.

He said pipe leakages led to the soil being fully saturated, further increasing the lateral force on the contiguous micropile retaining wall.

“Part of the retaining wall collapsed along with the slope,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Nanta said rainfall at Sentul Station from April 21 to April 24 also recorded high readings ranging from 16.0 millimeters (mm) to 47.5 mm, adding that during the incident, the weather was good with no rain at all.

He said JKR also required the as-built drawing of the existing retaining wall structure from the building owner for further checks on the retaining wall structure.

Nanta also said that site clearing works at the main entrance of MACA at Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin here will begin this afternoon through an appointed contractor

Also to begin this afternoon is the installation of tarpaulin sheets in the collapsed area to prevent rainwater from seeping directly into the ground.

“Works to install tilt sensors to monitor ground movement is expected to take place from April 27,” Nanta said.

Bernama reported yesterday that MACA has emptied its entire premises and transferred 45 people after a landslide occurred at its main entrance at around 1.30 pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said 22 officers, 16 cleaning crew and seven quarters residents, including families of officers, were moved to a safe area. - Bernama