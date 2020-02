PETALING JAYA: They celebrate their actual birthday once in four years and when it comes, like this Feb 29, it is an extremely joyous day for these leap year babies.

Zara Azalea (pix), eight, is thrilled to have her birthday party with her friends tomorrow.

Her mother, Nor Azlini Ab Azieh, 35, who works in the government sector, said she was initially concerned about her daughter’s birth date.

Azlini told theSun that she did ask her doctor if there was any possibility for her daughter’s birth date to be amended on her birth certificate.

Of course, it could not be done.

“The moment she was born, my husband and I did not notice the date until we wanted to do Zara’s birth certificate.

“We were a bit concerned about it, so we asked our doctor to change the birth date,” she said.

“I remember the doctor saying Zara is considered a special baby, born on a rare date which only arrives once every four years.“

Azlini then said that there were some who said she is lucky as she does not need to spend on Zara’s birthday every year.

“We might miss her birth date but we never missed her birthdays,” she said.

So when does she celebrate her daughter’s birthday?

“We celebrate it on March 1 every year and it does not make any difference,“ she said.

Azlini said her daughter has wondered why her birthday is celebrated in March but she has explained to her that she was born on a special day.

“We do not want her to feel different from the rest of the non-leap year babies,“ she said.

This year, Zara’s family has invited all her daughter’s good friends and family to celebrate with her the actual day she was born at a fast food restaurant here.

Meanwhile, Azwan Mohammad, 45, said with a hint of humour that he has not aged until the “extra day” on Feb 29 appeared.

“ Yes, I agree that my birth date is not a common one but the beauty of it is that if anyone ask how old I am, I would say my age hasn’t changed over the last four years,“ he quipped while adding that this coming Saturday is when he is officially 45.

Azwan said he would always get teased by his colleagues that they will not be having any birthday celebration as there is no Feb 29 that year but will just wish him.

“Like last year on Feb 28, they only wished me happy birthday but did not celebrate it since the date was non-existent,“ he said.

He said his family occasionally celebrate his birthday either on Feb 28 or March 1 if it was not a leap year.