Learn from one another: Singapore envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon has called on Singaporeans and Malaysians to continue finding opportunities to interact, collaborate and learn from one another for a better future.

“As (Singapore) President Halimah Yacob said during her state visit (to Malaysia) in March, what our two countries can achieve together is only limited by our imagination and political will,” he said while addressing a glittering 58th Singapore National Day reception at a hotel yesterday.

He added that the reception theme, Bersama (Together), aptly describes the special and historical relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and how their futures remain irrevocably tied.

Over 1,200 guests from both countries attended the reception, including those from the diplomatic corps as well as private and non-government sectors.

As is the tradition during National Day events hosted by foreign missions, the guest of honour, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, offered a toast to the Singapore President while Vanu did the same for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the government and people of Malaysia.

The High Commissioner said with the many common challenges shared by both countries, the solution was clear in that they could face them together.

“Beyond strengthening existing areas of cooperation, we should work together on emerging areas such as sustainability, climate change and the digital economy.

“The memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed on the digital economy, green economy and cybersecurity during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s January visit to Singapore are a positive start,” Vanu said.

“Singapore is also keen to contribute to Malaysia’s conservation efforts and an MoU was signed between NParks and the Pahang Biodiversity Council and Wildlife Conservation in June this year.

“Such cooperation and interactions between our communities in Singapore and Malaysia are only made possible by our strong land, air and sea connections.”

He added that agencies in Singapore and Malaysia have also been working together to improve people-to-people flow, including expanding immigration processes at the Johor-Singapore checkpoints.

There is also good progress in the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, which is due to be completed in 2026.