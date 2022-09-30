Learned from YouTube: Man with air rifles, fake pistol detained

IPOH: A man in possession of an air rifle and fake weapons which he learned to make from Youtube was among 408 drug addicts detained by the police in ‘Op Tapis Khas’ launched state-wide from Sept 26 to 28.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hasan Basri said the 39-year-old was arrested in a raid at a house in Taman Mewah Jaya, Sitiawan on Sept 26 at about 12.30 am.

“We searched the house and found three air rifles, a fake pistol, a modified gas container, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a transparent plastic package containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“We believe the suspect was using the air rifle for personal use and he learned to make it from Youtube,” he told a press conference at the Perak Contingent police headquarters here today.

He also said the suspect tested positive for drugs and had a drug-related criminal record. He will be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Firearms Act 1960.

In Kelantan, police seized a shot gun and an air rifle in two separate raids also under ‘Ops Tapis Khas’.

State Police Chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the first raid was carried out on Sept 28 at a shed near an oil palm plantation in Felda Ciku 2, Gua Musang, where five men, including a Thai national, were detained.

“Upon checking, police found a black plastic containing meat parts believed to be deer and a shotgun as well as ammunition wrapped in a canvas wrap.

“All the suspected tested positive for the Methamphetamine drug and have been remanded for six days beginning Sept 28 for further investigations,” he said at a press conference here today. - Bernama