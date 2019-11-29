Leave Botanic Gardens alone, says CAP

PETALING JAYA: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) says it strongly opposes the Botanic Gardens’ Special Area Plan (SAP), singling out the expected increase in visitors, construction of man-made structures, and a possible entry fee as reasons for its dismay.

Calling the SAP “a plan to develop the Gardens into a major tourist destination”, it said the state should be prudent and provide public facilities, which are already paid for by ratepayers, instead of charging an entrance fee.

“A multi-storey car park to house cars will be developed when the authorities cannot even provide Penangites with real affordable houses,“ said CAP, in a statement today.

“The expansion of the Botanic Gardens will mean that the present Botanic Gardens (which is more natural) will be moved to the last part of the Gardens, replaced by a long ‘Malaysiana Boulevard’.”

CAP said the pop-up kiosks and events planned for the Malaysiana Boulevard would be inappropriate, noisy, and at odds with its tranquil nature.

According to CAP, there is a proposal for the development of a cable car station at the Botanic Gardens to connect to Penang Hill, in the hopes of attracting more visitors.

“The cable car if implemented will cause will cause irreparable damage to the Gardens and Penang Hill through the building of more hotels, bungalows for the rich elites, cafes, amusement joints and roads,“ said CAP.

“The focus of the Special Area Plan seems to be development for tourism, not as a natural heritage park for the recreational needs of Penangites.

“For the sake of Penangites, leave the Botanic Gardens alone.”

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo said yesterday, the SAP had gone through due process since 2011, and decisions were made with the intention to get the Gardens listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.