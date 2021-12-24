Leave cancelled for sec-gens, DGs — KSN Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: Leave for secretaries-general of all ministries as well as directors-general (DGs) of departments and government agencies have been cancelled with immediate effect, Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) announced.

He said this followed the instruction given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to all Cabinet ministers to cancel their holiday plans and, if currently abroad, to return home immediately.

“I hereby order the same (cancellation of leave) for secretaries-general of all ministries and directors-general of departments/agencies, with immediate effect,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zuki said this was to enable all government agencies to work together in ensuring the highest level of preparedness in facing the current situation for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri was reported as saying that Cabinet ministers who are currently on leave and planning to go on holiday have been instructed to cancel their plans until the flood woes currently plaguing the country are resolved. — Bernama