Leave of Fire and Rescue personnel frozen until February: DG

KUCHING: Leave for some 10,500 Fire and Rescue Department officers and personnel will continue to be frozen until February next year in view of the ongoing floods.

Director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) said the freeze which took effect in September will not be lifted anytime soon following the rise of flood incidences currently.

“Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak have been affected so far and we believe the floods will continue until February,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the Borneo Zone Voluntary Fire Brigade Convention, here today.

He said the freeze also involved firemen in Sarawak and Sabah, many of whom will be celebrating Christmas towards the end of the month.

“We will have contingency plans to ensure those who are on their days replacing colleagues during the festive holidays,” he said, adding that those on office duty have also begun reporting for duty at flood operation centres.

Mohammad Hamdan said amendments have been made for voluntary fire brigades to be registered under the department and no more with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Currently, there are 397 voluntary brigades operating nationwide with a membership of about 15,000, adding that with the latest amendment, there will be proper management and uniformity.

“This will also ensure the department’s standard operating procedures are met, including when handling distress calls and when they prepare reports,” he said, adding that response time would also be greatly improved. - Bernama