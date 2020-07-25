Lecturer conned of RM325,000 in Macau scam

KUANTAN: A lecturer here claims she lost RM325,000 to a Macau scam syndicate from August 2019 until February this year.

Pahang CID Chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 41-year-old victim claimed she was contacted by a person impersonating as a Perlis court staff regarding a non-existing hit-and-run case.

“When she denied the accusation, she was transferred to another call with a ‘police officer’ who accused her of being involved with an international drug and money laundering syndicate. When the victim pleaded not to be arrested, she was asked to speak to an ‘officer’ from Bukit Aman,” he told reporters here, today.

Mohd Wazir said the lecturer claimed that the man had her fingerprints and close-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of her involvement and to clear her name, she needed to ‘assist’ the investigations without informing other people.

The victim was directed to transfer RM50,000 from her savings account and another RM30,000 from her child’s account to an account provided by the ‘police officer’ to avoid arrest.

“The suspect also directed the victim to apply for bank loans of RM100,000 and between RM30,000 and RM70,000 respectively, and eventually asked the victim to sell her house in Selangor worth RM190,000. When she couldn’t, the man forced her to apply for another bank loan of the same amount which she declined,” said Mohd Wazir.

He said after almost a year, the woman suspected she was being scammed after she stopped receiving calls from the suspect and also failed to contact the man.

The victim lodged a police report at the Maran district police headquarters here and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama