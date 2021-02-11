Lecturer loses over RM206,000 to love scam

ALOR SETAR, Feb 11: A lecturer was duped of more than RM206,000 after falling victim to a love scam.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Elias Omar said the 49-year-old victim got to know and was in contact with the suspect who identified himself as ‘Harris’ from the United Kingdom through social media from last November until last month.

“Throughout the friendship period, Harris deceived the victim with sweet words and promised to send various gifts such as handbags, shoes and mobile phones by using a courier service.

“Last Nov 17, the victim received a call from the shipping agent that a parcel had arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The victim was then contacted by the agent, who asked for payment for transportation cost, tax, and customs and money exchange charges to enable the victim to receive the goods,” he said in a statement, here, today.

The victim made 54 online transactions to 16 different bank accounts, amounting to RM206,470.

Elias said the woman finally realised that she had been cheated after the suspect asked for more money and she then lodged a report at a police station in Kulim, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama