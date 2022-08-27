Lee Lam Thye: Allocate more for occupational safety and health in Budget 2023

PETALING JAYA: Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has expressed a hope that the upcoming Budget 2023 will include a proposal to help industries to promote occupational safety and health at the workplace.

Lee, a safety advocate, said that this could be done through proposals to consider granting tax rebates for imported Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to make them more affordable to employers and made available for use by their employees.

“Presently imported PPEs like Full body harness, Earmuff, Earplug, N95 Mask, Eye wear are subjected to a range of between 5% to 20% import duty based on the Customs HS Code besides the 10% Sales Tax.

“Any tax rebate for good quality PPEs that are not available locally will be an incentive which the government can provide to encourage the greater use of PPEs to promote safety and health at the workplace,“ he said in a statement today.

Personal Protective Equipments, or PPEs are designed to protect workers from workplace injuries or illnesses resulting from contact with chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, mechanical, or other workplace hazards. PPEs include a variety of devices and garments such as goggles, coveralls, gloves, vests, earplugs, respirators, safety shoes and others.

He also pointed out that the usage PPEs is often essential and is generally the last line of defence after engineering and administrative controls have failed to reduce the employees’ exposure.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994 requires the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce employees’ exposures to hazards at the workplace.

“However, employers are complaining of the high price of imported PPEs which are unaffordable to the users. Hence many resorts to other alternatives such as buying cheaper products with lower quality which are not advisable for use as they can expose employees to occupational injuries and diseases,“ he added.

Lee explained that PPE manufacturers or suppliers must adhere to certain criteria and standards before marketing their products to consumers.

“They have to follow the guidelines from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health or at least meet the SIRIM standards required to ensure the quality of such products,“ he said.

Apart from this, Lee added, it is also important to train the employees on the proper use of PPE.

Lee also calls on the government to provide incentives to local manufacturers to produce good quality PPEs.