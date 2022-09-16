Lee Lam Thye: ‘Let us all look out for each other’

PETALING JAYA: Unity among the people from various ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds is among the cornerstone that builds the nation.

Malaysia Unity Foundation Trustee Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said as the nation celebrates the 59th Malaysia Day, Malaysians should take pride in the fact that we have come a long way since the colonial days.

“National integration has always been important, as the saying goes – united we stand, divided we fall.

“This could only be achieved on the back of equal, fair treatment and compassion.

“Only when we give fair treatment and equal opportunities to our brothers and sisters, particularly those in Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said in a statement.

Lee said unity was important as many Malaysians are grappling with issues such as unemployment, rising prices of goods and weather uncertainties due to climate change.

“On this Malaysia Day, let us all resolve not to look at race, colour, or creed, but to look out for each other,“ he added.