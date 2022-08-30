Lee Lam Thye: Not the time for anyone to make incendiary statements

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia commemorates its 65th National Day, Malaysia Unity Foundatation Trustee Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) has emphasised on the importance of the Rukun Negara as our guide for nation-building which should be respected by all.

“The Rukun Negara is a shared vision for National Unity. Its principle should always be upheld and practised for we must never take for granted the stability, peace and harmony we have attained so far,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Rukun Negara will always remain relevant as Malaysia’s national philosophy because its aspirations and principles are universal and eternal.

Lee pointed out that not may are aware of the five Rukun Negara aspirations and principles.

“The aspirations of the Rukun Negara are to achieve greater unity among Malaysians; preserving a democratic way of life, creating a just society where prosperity in the country can be enjoyed in an equitable manner; ensuring a liberal approach to our rich and varied cultural traditions; and building a progressive society through science and technology.

“What is important is the serious commitment and reflection in achieving national unity.

“Many of our major challenges have been swept under the carpet and because of that, we are not able to deal with challenges of unity.

“Malaysians of different ethnic origin must always be conscious of the need to have mutual respect for one another.

“They must always remain vigilant and be conscious of the sensitivities of our respective religions and cultures for the sake of inter-racial harmony,” he added.

He also urged Malaysians to reject all forms of extremism which can undermine inter-racial and inter-religious peace and harmony.

“This is the time for all level-headed patriotic Malaysians to stand up and be counted in furthering the cause of a united Malaysian Nation.

“This is not the time for anyone to make incendiary statements which are provocative and can lead to conflict and tension with serious consequences affecting peace, harmony and national unity,” he stressed.

Lee said the time has come for Malaysians to identify more ethnic bridge builders and not ethnic heroes and emphasize on their crucial role, to breakdown the serious racial divide in the larger interest of improving ethnic relations in our country.

“Everyone has a role to play by giving greater emphasis to the idea of Malaysian Oneness and Togetherness based on the great values and virtues taught by all the religions and races instead of harping on and exploiting ethnic sentiments.

Unity in diversity is a priceless gift that must be cherished by all Malaysians. Every peace-loving Malaysian regardless of race should be fully committed to promoting a culture of peace, harmony and unity.

Let us include every Malaysian in the building of unity. We must start speaking with one voice, one that is inclusive of Malaysians of every ethnic background. We all contribute to the stability and economic prosperity of his country. Let us all be committed to promote a culture of peace, harmony and unity,” he said.