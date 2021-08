PETALING JAYA: Leonardo da Vinci, Helen Keller, Mozart and Albert Einstein have all made a mark few can claim to. The annals of history are peppered with stories of their achievements.

But many are not aware that these well-known individuals are also lefties.

The first black US president Barack Obama is also left-handed, and so are Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

Other famous lefties are Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and Paul McCartney.

They have overcome the challenges of being southpaws because the world is basically designed for right-handed people.

Left-handed people make up just over 10% of humanity.

Apart from the challenges with everyday activities, they may, on occasion, also face outright prejudice.

In India, left-handedness is considered a taboo, and lefties are barred from performing certain religious ceremonies.

Today is a special day for the lefties as the world marks International Left-handers Day.

However, it is still a struggle for lefties in the right-handed world.

Most things, from spiral notebooks and measuring tapes, to can openers and scissors, are designed for right-handed people.

Public relations executive Sean Steven, 25, had been ticked off by strangers for using his left hand while dining in a restaurant.

Steven said even the zipper on pants are not easily accessible for left-handed people. “The flap is on the wrong side for us, making it difficult to zip up our pants,” he told theSun.

Granted there are tools designed for left-handed people but they are not readily available and cost twice as much, added Steven

“It’s not like you can stroll into a department store and pick up a pair of scissors for lefties.”

Students Taveena Kaur Gill and Chen Shye Ning, both 22, face awkward moments when greeting people.

Their instinct is to extend their left hand for handshakes.

“For hugs, we realise that right-handed people tend to lean to the right but we instinctively lean leftwards,” Taveena said.

For Chen, using a ring notebook “can be a pain”.

“My hand tends to rest on the ringed gutter more than my right-handed peers.”

Every year, Chen and Taveena will share a post on social media

to promote awareness and start a conversation about their experience of being southpaws.

Lina Hazwani, a 34-year-old executive, has opted to adapt.

She has learned to use her right hand when handling tools and for sports such as badminton and table tennis.

But she is in left-hand mode at work and when she is using the pen.

One major struggle is using the mouse. Although the function clicks on the right and left are interchangeable, the mouse is basically designed ergonomically for the right hand.

“I use the mouse eight hours a day and this can get annoying,” said Lina.

On the bright side, she and Steven do not feel like outcasts.

They believe that being left-handed is a statement of their individuality and should be celebrated, even if they have to adapt to fit in.