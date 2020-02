PUTRAJAYA: The government is still in the process of drafting a legal framework to address gender discrimination, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) said.

For this purpose, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said 16 engagement sessions involving various stakeholders including the Foreign Ministry, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academicians and those with related expertise had been conducted.

“These session will continue with the participation of other interested parties. Discrimination is gender-blind and we do not want men and women discriminating one another,“ she told the media after opening the Malaysian edition of the 2020 Safer Internet Day (SID) programme, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah meanwhile added that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) was now focusing on the Sexual Harassment Bill which is expected to be tabled in Parliament this March.

“The process of drafting a legal framework to address gender discrimination is ongoing and we will concentrate fully on it after the Sexual Harassment Bill has been tabled,” she said.

Last month, Dr Wan Azizah reportedly said that the introduction of a sexual harassment law would be among the ministry’s priorities this year.

She said the draft of the Bill would include comprehensive definition of sexual harassment, more effective complaint and resolution mechanisms, remedies, and penalties as well as recommending evidence that are appropriate and fair for all parties involved in sexual harassment cases. - Bernama