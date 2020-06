FATE takes a different turn for various categories of migrant workers following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

While the illegal ones are jobless and face deportation if caught, those with proper documents are in a position to demand better pay due to the labour shortage as a result of enforcement action against illegal workers.

According to a report in Nanyang Siang Pau yesterday, taking advantage of the great demand, properly documented migrant workers engaged in fruit farms in Pahang are demanding a basic pay of RM2,000 a month.

Some of them have also left their present employers to work for others for higher pay.

Legal migrant workers’ starting pay is usually RM1,200 excluding overtime whereas the illegal ones are paid RM45-RM50 a day.

Pahang Fruit Farmers Association chairman Melissa Yap told the daily that during the current recovery movement control order period, considering the dire consequences of having a new Covid-19 cluster among undocumented workers, most employers dare not hire them.

This has indirectly put legal migrant workers in great demand, so much so that some of them would not think twice before “jumping ship” to work for a higher bidder.

Yap said the association has received complaints from many members over the serious shortage of legal migrant workers, resulting in delays in many farm projects.

She said the biggest challenge facing the farming industry now is the high turnover of migrant workers.

Many of them have job-hopped even before they have learnt the ropes, resulting in not only financial loss to their employers but also left them with the problem of hiring new ones.

Yap said it’s time the government considered another “bleaching” exercise to legalise illegal foreign workers as farming can’t be fully mechanised and locals shun farm work.

Read this story on our iPaper: Legal migrant workers demanding higher pay due to worker shortage