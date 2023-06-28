Legal wins against Sulu claimants prove govt's success in defending sovereignty - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A series of wins by Malaysia at international courts against a group of Sulu individuals claiming to be descendants of the Sulu Sultanate prove that the government has successfully defended the country’s rights, property and sovereignty, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said.

The favourable rulings by both the Hague Court of Appeal in the Netherlands, and the Paris Court of Appeal in France serve as a fitting close to all the efforts of the irresponsible parties that tried to seize the country’s rights and property, he added.

“It also proves that claims by that group have failed and should not be entertained,” he told reporters after attending the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) Annual General Meeting Fireside Chat With the Communication and Digital Minister here yesterday.

He explained that the victory was also the result of cooperation between all parties involved who worked together with all their hearts to defend the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced the landmark ruling earlier today, stating that it would prevent any attempt by the claimants to enforce their illegitimate claims against the Government of Malaysia in the Netherlands.

The Hague Court of Appeal dismissed the Sulu claimants’ application for recognition and enforcement of a purported arbitral award of US$14.9 billion (RM62.59 billion) to be enforced in the Netherlands today, following a similar ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal on June 6. -Bernama