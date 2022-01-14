Legalisation programme for tourism licence renewal from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) will be implementing a legalisation programme for tourism operators and tour guides who are eligible to apply for licence renewal from tomorrow until Feb 28.

Motac, in a statement today, said the programme involved Travel Agencies (TOBTAB), Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) agencies, tourism training institutes, tour guides as well as Tour Bus or Car Rental (BPKSP) permits in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan only.

“Tourism operators and tour guides whose licences including additional licence and tourism vehicle permits have expired from Jan 1, 2020 until now will be considered for renewal.

“The application for licence renewal is subject to the existing guidelines,” the statement read.

According to the statement, any licence or vehicle permit that had expired before Jan 1, 2020 are not eligible for renewal during the legalisation period and would be removed from Motac’s list and records, but will be uploaded on the ministry’s website for reference.

“With the implementation of this initiative, Motac hopes that eligible tourism operators and tour guides will take this opportunity to apply for licence renewal within the stipulated period,” it added.

The public can visit Motac’s website or contact the nearest state Motac office for more information.

-Bernama