Legendary singer, seven others give statements over SOP violation

IPOH: Police have called up several individuals, including a legendary singer, to give their statements in connection to several viral images that appeared to feature people violating standard operating procedures at a social gathering in Kampung Poh in Bidor on Thursday.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the 62-year-old singer and another 80s celebrity gave their statements at the district police headquarters noon yesterday.

“We recorded the statements of six individuals who were at the event while the two celebrities gave their statements yesterday for further investigations,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Pictures of the event that allegedly showed the celebrities and several individuals violating movement control SOPs went viral since yesterday.

The alleged violations include not observing physical distancing and failing to wear face masks.

-Bernama