Legoland Malaysia invests RM40m in maintenance and new attractions

JAKARTA: Legoland Malaysia Resort has allocated RM40 million for maintenance and routine cleaning this year to ensure the safest and most enjoyable visitors’ experience, its divisional director CS Lim said.

The initiatives include upgrading existing attractions to give them a fresh look and to launch new attractions to attract visitors.

Lim said in an interview that they are also planning some of the most spectacular celebrations their guests have ever seen to make their every visit to the resort worthwhile, he said in an interview.

Lim and his team were in Jakarta recently for promotional activities in partnership with Tourism Malaysia Jakarta’s office.

Legoland Malaysia Resort has stepped up efforts to woo Indonesians who make up the highest number of foreign visitors. Lim said the number of Indonesian visitors is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level this year. He did not elaborate.

He said the last three years were very challenging for the tourism industry, but the resort is now well prepared to welcome back international guests.

“We not only brave through it but we have emerged from it better than ever,” he added.

Tourism Malaysia Jakarta’s director Junus Suhid said Indonesians prefer Kuala Lumpur as their top travel destination of choice, followed by Johor and Melaka.

He said a family vacation destination that Indonesian families are interested in is Legoland Malaysia Resort, the most iconic theme park in Malaysia,” he said. - Bernama