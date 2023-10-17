LEKAS highway closed temporarily on Saturday for RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) will be temporarily closed for all vehicles from 5 pm on Saturday (Oct 21) until 4 am on Sunday for the annual night cycling race, the RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2023.

LEKAS chief executive officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said the road closure would start from the Kajang Selatan interchange to the Paroi junction, involving approximately nine junctions with 20 entries and exit roads, to ensure a smooth and safe ride for over 6,000 participants.

“Once the road closure takes place, northbound and southbound road users such as those from Kuala Lumpur, Cheras, Kajang, Seremban, Senawang and Kuala Pilah are advised to use Federal Route 1 or PLUS Highway to continue their journey,” she said in a statement today.

She also said that the event had obtained approvals from the Ministry of Works and Malaysian Highway Authority to be the venue sponsor, the Bukit Aman Traffic Division for the traffic management plan, and the Malaysian Sports Commissioner to organise the cycling event.

“Projected traffic loss involved during this road closure is around 60,000.

“We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police for their cooperation and support by providing officers from Kajang, Mantin, Nilai and Seremban to assist in the road closure,” she said.

LEKAS also extended its apology to road users for any inconvenience caused.-Bernama